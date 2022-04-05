Timeshare Exit Cos. Can't Duck Florida False Ad Suit

By Mike Curley (April 5, 2022, 4:02 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge won't let a group of timeshare exit companies escape claims they misled consumers into thinking they could easily get out of their contracts, saying there is enough of a factual dispute about their advertisements for a jury to weigh in. In an order filed Monday, U.S. District Judge Bruce E. Reinhart rejected motions for summary judgment from Newton Group Exit LLC and DC Capital Law Firm in a suit filed by timeshare company Diamond Resorts US Collection Development LLC, saying a reasonable jury could conclude they misled customers and interfered with Diamond's business. While there were 10 statements at...

