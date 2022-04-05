Where DOJ Is Heading On Consumer Protection Enforcement

By Kevin Muhlendorf, Brandon Moss and Amanda Blain (April 5, 2022, 5:51 PM EDT) -- On April 4, the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Division's Consumer Protection Branch released its first-ever annual "recent highlights" report.[1] The report describes the CPB's history, structure and role in the DOJ, as well as the accomplishments of its attorneys from October 2020 through December 2021. The report also previews enforcement trends we can expect to see in 2022 and beyond. As the report demonstrates, the CPB's attorney are active across many industries, and are expanding their reach. In particular, with the CPB's enforcement activities continuing to ramp up, executives and their counsel in the consumer products and pharmaceutical industries should review the cases...

