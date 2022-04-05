Kansas Professor Says FBI Cut Corners In China Ties Case

By Jack Queen (April 5, 2022, 9:35 PM EDT) -- Lawyers for a Kansas chemical engineering professor charged under a now-defunct anti-Chinese spying initiative rested their case Tuesday after grilling an FBI agent on what they cast as glaring deficiencies in the government's investigation, which turned up no evidence of espionage and pivoted to allegedly secret work for a Chinese university. Special Agent Stephen Lampe conceded on the stand Monday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas that he didn't know that Professor Feng "Franklin" Tao had kept up with his duties at the University of Kansas and received a special commendation for his work while moonlighting at Fuzhou...

