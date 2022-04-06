China Tariff Clash Leaves Sliver Of Hope For Importers

By Alex Lawson (April 6, 2022, 8:17 PM EDT) -- Trump-era tariffs on over $300 billion of Chinese goods will remain in place after a round of contentious litigation, but the U.S. Court of International Trade has left a glimmer of hope for importers looking to knock down unilateral levies in the future. In a case brought by thousands of importers challenging the duties, the court affirmed in an April 1 opinion the broad right of the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative to set tariffs on adversarial trading partners using Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974. But it also demanded more transparency from officials regarding their tariff decisions...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS