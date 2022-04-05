6 Ex-Regions Bank, Merrill Employees Get Fed Industry Bans

By Jon Hill (April 5, 2022, 7:22 PM EDT) -- Four former employees of Regions Bank and two former employees of Merrill Lynch Wealth Management have been permanently barred from the banking industry under enforcement actions announced Tuesday by the Federal Reserve for alleged COVID-19 relief fraud. In separate consent orders, the Fed said the six individuals applied for funds in 2020 from the U.S. Small Business Administration's COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan program based on "materially false and fraudulent representations," then used money they received for unauthorized personal expenses. All told, the Fed said the individuals took out nearly $90,000 in bogus program grants and loans while employed by Regions...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS