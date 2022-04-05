Calif. High Court Mulls Wage Suit Against Temp Agency Client

By Bonnie Eslinger (April 5, 2022, 9:55 PM EDT) -- A hospital asked the California Supreme Court to rule a nurse hired through a staffing company can't bring a separate wage and hour class action against it after settling similar labor claims against the agency, arguing Tuesday it was an agent of the temp company with an "intertwined" relationship. Eisenhower Medical Center is seeking to overturn a trial court decision holding FlexCare LLC's agreement with the nurse, Lynn Grande, that settled her wage and hour case didn't necessarily stop her from later suing the staffing agency's client — the hospital — on the same claims. The California Supreme Court heard oral...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS