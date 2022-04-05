Facebook, Gibson Dunn Face Sanctions Bid In Privacy MDL

By Lauren Berg (April 5, 2022, 8:57 PM EDT) -- Meta Platforms' Facebook and its counsel at Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP should be sanctioned for stonewalling document production in multidistrict litigation over the Cambridge Analytica data harvesting scandal, social media users told a California federal judge in a motion unsealed Friday. Facebook has produced more than 600,000 documents, but most of the materials were already accessible to the plaintiffs, according to the 56-page sanctions request that was attached as an exhibit to an administrative motion. The users contend that at the same time, the social media giant has perpetuated the false narrative that the users and their counsel at Keller...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS