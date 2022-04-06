Co. Linked To Illegal Betting Ring Sends Atty To Plead Guilty

By Bonnie Eslinger (April 5, 2022, 10:05 PM EDT) -- A California check cashing company charged with violating anti-money-laundering rules while cashing at least $18 million in checks from an illegal sports gambling ring sent its attorney unaccompanied to enter a guilty plea Tuesday, prompting the judge to warn that a company representative must appear for sentencing. The charges against Celebrity Financial LLC, which does business as Sherman Oaks Check Cashing, are linked to a multimillion-dollar illegal sports betting ring that used former MLB and NFL players as agents to recruit new bettors and collect losses, according to prosecutors in Los Angeles. At Tuesday's plea hearing before U.S. District Judge Dolly...

