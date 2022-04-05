Wells Fargo Sued Over Alleged Racial Bias In Home Lending

By Jon Hill (April 5, 2022, 10:45 PM EDT) -- Wells Fargo was hit Tuesday in Brooklyn federal court with a new proposed class action that accuses the banking giant of discriminating against prospective Black mortgage borrowers, whose applications it is alleged to approve at lower rates and on worse terms than those of white borrowers. The suit was filed by New York City resident Ifeoma Ebo, who is Black, and seeks unspecified damages from Wells Fargo Bank NA for what it alleges is the bank's "pervasive pattern and practice of placing Black Americans at a disadvantage in comparison to white Americans" in its mortgage lending. According to Ebo's 19-page complaint,...

