Fiat Chrysler Can't Avoid Suit Over Woman Run Over By Jeep

By Mike Curley (April 6, 2022, 4:27 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge won't let FCA US LLC out of a suit by a woman alleging her Jeep Grand Cherokee's faulty gearshift caused her to be run over after she tried to park the vehicle, saying the evidence in the record indicates that the cause of the accident was hidden from her until FCA started recalling the vehicles in 2016. In an order filed Tuesday, U.S. District Judge David M. Lawson said evidence in the suit suggests Dedra Maneotis of Colorado couldn't have known the source of her 2013 injury was this defect until after a 2016 recall, and even that some...

