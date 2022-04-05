Hill Wallack Hit With Putative Class Suit Over Debt Collection

By Bill Wichert (April 5, 2022, 7:20 PM EDT) -- Hill Wallack LLP has been slammed with a proposed class action over purported Fair Debt Collection Practices Act violations from a Garden State resident alleging the law firm demanded extra legal fees after he paid what it claimed was the total amount owed to a condominium association. Plaintiff Christopher Prenderville said Monday in his New Jersey state lawsuit that Hill Wallack sent him a June 2, 2021, letter stating that about $949 was due to Surrey Downs Condominium Association Inc., but after he made that payment, he received another bill from the firm seeking an additional $47 for legal fees related...

