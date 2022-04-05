Prosecutors Say Calif. Man Ran $37M Pot Vape Pen Biz Scam

By Sarah Jarvis (April 5, 2022, 7:33 PM EDT) -- A former decathlete who once competed with the Philippine national team was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raising more than $37 million from investors for a cannabis vape pen business and misappropriating most of the money for his "opulent lifestyle," the U.S. Department of Justice announced. David Joseph Bunevacz is facing one count of wire fraud under a complaint filed on March 30, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California said. Bunevacz allegedly used the vast majority of funds he solicited from investors on a lavish lifestyle, including a house in Calabasas, California, trips to Las Vegas, and...

