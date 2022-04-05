Ex-Goldman Exec's Defense Assailed As Case Heads To Jury

By Stewart Bishop (April 5, 2022, 8:14 PM EDT) -- The jury tasked with weighing the fate of Roger Ng in connection with $6.5 billion in corrupted 1MDB bond deals began deliberations Tuesday, after the government concluded summations with a salvo of attacks on the former Goldman Sachs managing director's key witness and a defense of star cooperator and Ng's former boss, Tim Leissner. Jurors have endured a monthslong trial over claims that Ng, Leissner and Malaysian financier Jho Low conspired to trick Goldman into backing three 1MDB bond deals and then misappropriated billions of dollars from the Malaysian sovereign wealth fund for bribes and kickbacks. Ng is facing two counts...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS