Biden Antitrust Efforts May Trip Up JetBlue's Spirit Bid

By Linda Chiem (April 6, 2022, 9:10 PM EDT) -- The U.S. airline industry is primed for a shakeup following JetBlue's unexpected bid to acquire Spirit Airlines, inviting a potential bidding war with Spirit's intended merger partner Frontier Airlines and intense scrutiny from Biden administration antitrust enforcers who already have a JetBlue deal in their crosshairs. JetBlue Airways Corp.'s attempt to thwart Frontier Group Holdings Inc.'s previously announced merger plan with Spirit Airlines Inc. was met with surprise and skepticism by some experts, raising a host of competition concerns if low-cost carrier JetBlue were to ultimately succeed in absorbing ultra-low-cost carrier Spirit to create the fifth-largest U.S. airline. The proposal comes at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS