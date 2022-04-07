Avoiding Film Industry Fraudsters: Key Tips For Investors

By Alex Wyman and Tyler Downing (April 7, 2022, 5:47 PM EDT) -- Investor fraud is an old trade. Long before Bernie Madoff's infamous theft in 2008, there was Charles Ponzi's 1920s scam that gave title to the eponymous scheme. But much like the economy itself, would-be fraudsters have evolved and adapted, taking advantage of new industries and the opportunities presented by investors' inherent unfamiliarity with nascent or rapidly changing fields. This is as true in Hollywood as it is on Wall Street. And with the film industry undergoing rapid expansion triggered by the emergence of streaming empires in desperate need of content, Hollywood has fast become a prime target for fraudsters seeking to...

