Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Jay Peak Ex-Exec Aims To Duck $1.6M Payout For EB-5 Fraud

By Grace Dixon (April 6, 2022, 4:20 PM EDT) -- The former president of ski resort Jay Peak has objected to the federal government's push to siphon $1.6 million from his accounts for his role in an EB-5 visa fraud scheme, telling a Vermont federal court that the blame for investors' losses lies with state regulators.

William Stenger urged the Burlington court on Tuesday to reject the federal government's restitution request, after pleading guilty in August to submitting false documents to a Vermont EB-5 oversight authority that downplayed concerns about a Jay Peak project to construct a biomedical research facility. Stenger and three others had been accused of defrauding 169 noncitizens...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!