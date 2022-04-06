Jay Peak Ex-Exec Aims To Duck $1.6M Payout For EB-5 Fraud

By Grace Dixon (April 6, 2022, 4:20 PM EDT) -- The former president of ski resort Jay Peak has objected to the federal government's push to siphon $1.6 million from his accounts for his role in an EB-5 visa fraud scheme, telling a Vermont federal court that the blame for investors' losses lies with state regulators. William Stenger urged the Burlington court on Tuesday to reject the federal government's restitution request, after pleading guilty in August to submitting false documents to a Vermont EB-5 oversight authority that downplayed concerns about a Jay Peak project to construct a biomedical research facility. Stenger and three others had been accused of defrauding 169 noncitizens...

