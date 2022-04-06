5th Circ. Backs Travelers' Escape From $3.3M Injury Ruling

By Ganesh Setty (April 6, 2022, 5:06 PM EDT) -- A crew boat operator on the hook for $3.3 million in damages to an injured employee of a marine construction company cannot gain coverage as an additional insured under the construction company's insurance policy, the Fifth Circuit affirmed, finding that an employee exclusion unambiguously foreclosed coverage. A three-judge panel said Tuesday that the "crew/employee" exclusion barred coverage for all employees' bodily injury claims, contrary to the interpretation by the boat operator, River Ventures LLC, which argued the exclusion applied only when the injured worker's employer, in this case the construction company Centaur LLC, sought coverage. The Fifth Circuit found that Travelers...

