Telecom Investors Seek Final OK Of $15.5M Deal

By Emilie Ruscoe (April 6, 2022, 9:59 PM EDT) -- Telecommunications company Frontier Communications Corp. has agreed to pay $15.5 million to end claims it hurt investors after its integration team caused "months of service issues" for customers in three states. In a memo filed Tuesday in Connecticut federal court, lead plaintiffs Arkansas Teacher Retirement System and Carlos Lagomarsino asked U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden for final approval of the all-cash settlement deal, telling the judge that the agreement was nearly a year in the making. According to the investors, the parties started discussing a possible settlement deal in May 2021, which led to "numerous arms'-length negotiations concerning the merits...

