Ga. Travel Biz Co-Owner Drops Payment Case Against Partner

By Rosie Manins (April 6, 2022, 1:28 PM EDT) -- The Texas-based co-owner of a Georgia travel booking business who alleged he was underpaid millions of dollars has dropped his case against his business partner and the companies they control, following the end of a monthslong stay in the litigation. Bryan Engram gave notice Tuesday of his voluntary dismissal with prejudice of his case in the Georgia State-wide Business Court against CTS Systems Inc., CTS Holdings Inc. and co-owner and business president Carl Roberts. Engram, who claimed Roberts unjustly took millions from CTS in compensation and refused to disclose its financial records, did not explain why he dropped his complaint....

