Chinese Movie Theater Award Can't Be Enforced, Court Hears

By Caroline Simson (April 6, 2022, 6:43 PM EDT) -- A businessman is calling on a New York court not to enforce an allegedly illegal arbitral award obligating him to pay nearly a half-billion dollars to a trio of investors in his Chinese movie theater company following a failed IPO, arguing Tuesday that it's based on a fraud. Hui Qin told the court that there are multiple reasons not to enforce the award, which was issued to entities of Chinese asset manager Zhongzhi Group Enterprises. Not only was the award the product of an arbitration that had been "riddled with procedural defects" and involved a tribunal with undisclosed conflicts of interest,...

