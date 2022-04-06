Glass Maker Must Share Docs In Tornado Insurance Suit

By Ben Zigterman (April 6, 2022, 9:10 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge ordered glass manufacturer Pilkington to share documents with its insurer, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co., in a suit over coverage of $60 million to $100 million in tornado damage that Pilkington said its Illinois facility sustained. U.S. Magistrate Judge Gabriel W. Gorenstein said Tuesday that communications after the 2017 tornado between Pilkington North America Inc. and its broker, Aon Risk Services Central Inc., about a $15 million sublimit for windstorms were not protected work products because Aon was potentially an adversary at the time. Pilkington North America Inc., which says it suffered as much as $100 million...

