Judge's 'Disdain For Antitrust Law' Gets Visa Case Rerouted

By Michelle Casady (April 6, 2022, 4:48 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge who "candidly revealed his disdain for antitrust law" to the parties in a private antitrust lawsuit against Visa Inc., even suggesting that Standard Oil Co. wasn't an actual monopoly, won't be presiding over the dispute anymore, the Fifth Circuit has decided. A three-judge panel on Tuesday ordered a new judge be assigned to preside over the dispute that Pulse Network LLC, a Discover Financial Services Inc. unit, brought against Visa. The Fifth Circuit panel partially undid U.S. District Judge Lynn N. Hughes' dismissal of the Pulse lawsuit, allowing the company to proceed with the claim that Visa's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS