FBI Operation Aims To Take Down Russian Military 'Botnet'

By Ben Kochman (April 6, 2022, 7:32 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday that the FBI has taken action to disrupt a network of malware-infected devices, or "botnet," controlled by a Russian intelligence group accused of some of the world's most damaging cybercrimes. The operation, conducted in March, successfully severed the intelligence group's access to thousands of infected network hardware devices across the world that it could have used in future cyberattacks, said U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland. The group, known to security researchers as Sandworm, is part of the Russian military intelligence agency commonly known as the GRU, U.S. officials said. "We were able to disable...

