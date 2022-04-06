Chamber Sees Higher Energy Costs If Nationwide Permit Axed

By Clark Mindock (April 6, 2022, 3:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has warned that invalidating a key Clean Water Act permit that allows streamlined approval of infrastructure projects would needlessly drive energy and commodity prices up, hurting American businesses and consumers alike. The industry group told a Montana federal court Tuesday in an amicus brief that the federal government's revamp of the Nationwide Permit 12 should be upheld, despite claims from environmentalists that the renewed permit includes similar deficiencies that led the court to invalidate an earlier version for violating the Endangered Species Act. The Chamber said the permit — which provides oil and gas pipeline projects...

