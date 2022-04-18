Husch Blackwell Adds Real Estate Finance Partner In Chicago

By Morgan Conley (April 18, 2022, 5:41 PM EDT) -- Husch Blackwell LLP has hired a former White & Case LLP real estate finance attorney who is experienced in guiding clients through complex transactions, the firm announced. Elizabeth Massaro joined Husch Blackwell's financial services and capital markets industry group as a partner in its Chicago office, according to an April 6 press release. In an interview with Law360 on Monday, Massaro said she made the decision to depart White & Case for Husch Blackwell after hearing a close friend, and now fellow partner, sing the firm's praises "for years." Massaro told Law360 it was important to her that Husch Blackwell maintains...

