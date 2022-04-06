Balwani Jury Can See Evidence Theranos Used Pharma Logos

By Dorothy Atkins (April 6, 2022, 9:18 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors overcame defense objections during former Theranos executive Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani's criminal trial Wednesday and introduced evidence that Schering-Plough's reports purportedly validating Theranos' technology had been doctored, but U.S. District Judge Edward Davila told jurors they can only consider the evidence for limited purposes. At the start of trial, Balwani's counsel urged the judge to bar prosecutors from mentioning that Theranos sent Walgreens and other investors doctored blood-testing validation reports. Convicted former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes admitted during her fraud trial that she added drugmakers' logos to the reports without receiving their explicit approval, and Balwani's counsel argued Wednesday that...

