9th Circ. Uses Bluetooth TM Case To Expand 'First Sale' Rules

By Andrew Karpan (April 6, 2022, 9:08 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit breathed new life Wednesday into a legal defense from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles over its alleged unlicensed use of the Bluetooth name in a ruling that established some new precedent in how the courts there apply the "first sale doctrine" to marks that are used to refer to components that are later incorporated into a different end product. The nine-page decision was an immediate win for FCA US LLC, which has been fending off a trademark infringement lawsuit since 2018 from the Kirkland, Washington-based Bluetooth SIG, a standards organization run by tech executives from companies like Intel Corp., Apple Inc.,...

