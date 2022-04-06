Mass. Court Won't Revive Martha's Vineyard Cell Tower Suit

By Nadia Dreid (April 6, 2022, 5:00 PM EDT) -- Fears about radio frequency emissions affecting a Martha's Vineyard man's medical equipment weren't enough to grant him standing to sue over the construction of a telecom tower on the island, a Boston appeals court has ruled. The Massachusetts appeals court affirmed the lower court ruling Wednesday, which tossed Robert Strayton's case challenging the Martha's Vineyard Commission's decision to grant permission for a "development of regional impact," a decision that paved the way for the construction of the tower. Although federal law generally blocks localities from withholding permission for telecommunications towers based on health concerns, the court said it didn't even really...

