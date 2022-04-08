Former Calif. Appellate Justice Joins Werksman Jackson

By James Mills (April 8, 2022, 4:08 PM EDT) -- Werksman Jackson & Quinn LLP announced Friday it has added a former appellate justice as a partner. Halim Dhanidina, who spent six years as a Los Angeles County superior court judge and three years as a state appellate justice, joins the Werksman Jackson boutique criminal defense firm headquartered in downtown Los Angeles. Dhanidina, who retired from the bench in 2021, was the first Muslim ever appointed an appellate court judge in the state. In the past year, he has beenhandling civil litigation at Umberg Zipser LLP. However, he told Law360 Pulse that his heart was in criminal defense. He had started...

