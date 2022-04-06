DaVita Rival Felt Threatened Around Poaching, Jury Hears

By Cara Salvatore (April 6, 2022, 10:04 PM EDT) -- A former health care CEO told a Denver federal jury Wednesday he struck an agreement not to poach executives of DaVita Inc., describing a history of perceived threats by its then-CEO that made him leery of landing on the dialysis behemoth's bad side. The jury is considering claims that DaVita and ex-CEO Kent Thiry entered into three illegal no-poach agreements restricting competition for employees, including a 2012 agreement with outpatient surgery chain Surgical Care Affiliates. SCA's CEO from 2008 to 2017, Andrew Hayek, took the stand Wednesday as a cooperating witness under a nonprosecution agreement and told the jury about his...

