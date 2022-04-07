American Airlines Military Leave Class Redefined For Retirees

By Matthew Santoni (April 7, 2022, 2:58 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has tweaked the certified classes in a lawsuit seeking past and future compensation for American Airlines pilots not credited during short-term military leave, adding subclasses to allow retirees to recover losses. James Scanlan is a lead plaintiff in the class action accusing American Airlines Group Inc. of failing to pay its pilots for time spent on short-term military leave and not crediting that time toward the company profit-sharing program. Scanlan retired from the U.S. Air Force after the litigation began — meaning he could no longer benefit from any order that American pay for future military leave....

