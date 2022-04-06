Atty Says Failure To Poll Jury In SEC Suit Warrants New Trial

By Chris Villani (April 6, 2022, 9:25 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut attorney argued Wednesday that a jury verdict finding him liable for running a complex stock scheme may not have been unanimous, and he should get a new trial because the presiding judge did not poll the panel. Moments after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission obtained a favorable verdict against Henry Sargent on Monday, his attorney, Peter Ginsberg of Moskowitz & Book LLP, asked U.S. District Judge William G. Young to poll the jurors as they stood in his nearly empty fifth-floor courtroom. Judge Young replied simply, "Denied." Sargent argued Wednesday that the seconds-long interaction is grounds for a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS