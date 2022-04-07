Apple Asks Fed. Circ. To Rethink Estoppel In $1B Caltech Suit

By Lauren Berg (April 7, 2022, 7:27 PM EDT) -- Apple and Broadcom Ltd. on Wednesday asked for a Federal Circuit rehearing on a recent decision vacating the California Institute of Technology's $1.1 billion patent infringement win, saying the panel's ruling woefully expanded the scope of inter partes review estoppel. In their petition for a panel rehearing or rehearing en banc, Apple and Broadcom argue that a three-judge panel's ruling in February that knocked out Caltech's headline-grabbing $1.1 billion win also wrongly expanded a restriction against companies that have challenged patents in IPRs from making invalidity arguments in later infringement litigation. The decision hinges on the America Invents Act's estoppel provision,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS