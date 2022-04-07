Lockheed Martin Firefighters Sue For OT Wages

By Isaac Monterose (April 7, 2022, 5:09 PM EDT) -- Defense contractor Lockheed Martin was hit with a putative collective wages action Wednesday in Georgia federal court by private firefighters who claim Lockheed owes them overtime compensation. The suit claims that the defense contractor makes the firefighters work "24-48" hour work shifts where they work for 24 hours straight and are off for 48 hours. The company's Saturday-to-Friday work schedule causes the firefighters to work for 48 hours for two weeks each and a third week of 72 hours, but they aren't paid for work done each week for hours 40 to 48, according to the suit. The putative collective of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS