Real Estate Rumors: Barings, Northwind, Santander

By Andrew McIntyre (April 7, 2022, 6:46 PM EDT) -- Connecticut-based Barings has sold the office and retail portion of a Boca Raton, Florida, property via multiple transactions for $261.5 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Thursday. The deal is for portions of Boca Center, and the buyers are New York-based Macquarie Capital and Ohio-based retail investment firm Site Centers Corp., according to the report. Northwind Group has loaned $26.1 million for a Houston mixed-use project, Commercial Observer reported on Thursday. The loan to developer DeisoMoss is for 2120 Post Oak Blvd., where the company is planning to build a mix of apartment, office and retail space, according to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS