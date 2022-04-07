Momofuku Sues Japanese Restaurant For TM Infringement

By Joyce Hanson (April 7, 2022, 7:51 PM EDT) -- A trademark unit of Momofuku Group has sued a restaurant in New York federal court over claims that it is illegally using the iconic "Lucky Peach" design used by the celebrated food and beverage company founded by top chef David Chang. MomoIP LLC, the holding company for the trademarks used by Momofuku Group, said in its infringement lawsuit filed Wednesday that the Korean-American celebrity chef launched his New York-headquartered group of food and beverage businesses in 2004 and quickly adopted the design because the Korean term "Momofuku" translates into "Lucky Peach" in English. The company went on to use the Lucky...

