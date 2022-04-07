Dallas Transit Authority Settles $37M Light Rail Costs Suit

By Katie Buehler (April 7, 2022, 5:25 PM EDT) -- The Dallas-area public transportation system has settled a long-running dispute with a construction company that alleged it incurred $37 million in unnecessary costs during a light rail expansion project, according to state court filings. The Dallas Area Rapid Transit Authority, or DART, filed a notice of settlement in Dallas County District Court on Wednesday, announcing it had reached an agreement with GLF Construction Corp. to end a dispute that stems from a 1999 contract. Details of the settlement were not included in the letter, and it is subject to approval by DART's board of directors, according to court documents. The settlement...

