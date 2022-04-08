UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

By Joanne Faulkner (April 8, 2022, 7:56 PM BST) -- This past week in London has seen a flamingo-themed attraction in England facing a breach of contract claim, new group claims filed against a gemstone mine in Mozambique and the gambling regulator challenged over a license to run slot machines. Here, Law360 looks at these and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services Time Hard Asset Finance Ltd. v. MWM Transport Ltd. Alternative finance company Time Hard Asset Finance filed a general commercial contracts and arrangements claim on April 7 against MWM Transport Ltd. and two individuals. Time Hard Asset Finance is represented by Spratt Endicott. The case is Time Hard Asset...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS