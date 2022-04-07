Insurer Wants Out Of Covering Suit Over Worker's Fall

By Ganesh Setty (April 7, 2022, 6:41 PM EDT) -- Crum & Forster Specialty Insurance Co. told a Georgia federal court that it should have no duty to defend or indemnify a masonry subcontractor facing a suit over a worker's injuries stemming from a fall at a construction site. The insurer said in its declaratory action Wednesday against ATL Masonry Contractor Inc. that an exclusion in its commercial general liability policy barred coverage for bodily injury claims brought by any employee of an independent contractor or subcontractor doing work for ATL Masonry. According to Wednesday's complaint and underlying court filings, The Evergreen Corp., serving as general contractor, hired ATL Masonry as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS