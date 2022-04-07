Tribe Wins Reversal Of Casino Loan Judgment Row On Appeal

By Gina Kim (April 7, 2022, 9:16 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court on Wednesday reversed a judge's order allowing the Yavapai-Apache Nation to recover from a state gambling trust fund money it had loaned to the La Posta Band of Diegueno Mission Indians for a casino, finding there was no final determination on whether La Posta had committed fraud in the deal. In an unpublished decision, a three-judge Third District Court of Appeal panel unanimously reversed Sacramento County Superior Court Judge David I. Brown's ruling that the state's Gambling Commission must pay to the Yavapai-Apache Nation all the funds the commission would have distributed to La Posta, so that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS