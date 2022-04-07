Feds Indict 11 In Calif. 'One-Stop Shop' For Marriage Fraud

By Brian Dowling (April 7, 2022, 4:19 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles immigration agency ran an $8 million marriage fraud scheme by orchestrating sham nuptials for foreign nationals to obtain green cards, federal prosecutors in Boston said Thursday as they announced charges against 11 people. The government said Philippine national Marcialito Biol Benitez, through his agency Career Ad Management LLC, helped at least 400 foreign clients complete sham marriages, some in as little as a day, in order to qualify for a green card. Prosecutors charged Benitez and 10 others with conspiracy to commit marriage fraud and immigration document fraud. "Marriage fraud is a serious crime that threatens the very...

