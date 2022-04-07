Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Calls Cohen's Claims About Jailing Over Book 'Horrific'

By Pete Brush (April 7, 2022, 5:47 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Thursday dug into former Donald Trump counsel Michael Cohen's damages suit over his 16-day reincarceration that was ruled to have come in retaliation for his plan to publish a book critical of the former president.

At a status conference, U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman, who is handling Cohen's claims of retaliation, negligence, false arrest, intentional infliction of emotional distress and violation of free-speech rights, set the case on course for possible summer dismissal arguments.

Without expressing a view on whether the case would survive dismissal bids, Judge Liman said, "The allegations are pretty horrific."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!