Judge Calls Cohen's Claims About Jailing Over Book 'Horrific'

By Pete Brush (April 7, 2022, 5:47 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Thursday dug into former Donald Trump counsel Michael Cohen's damages suit over his 16-day reincarceration that was ruled to have come in retaliation for his plan to publish a book critical of the former president. At a status conference, U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman, who is handling Cohen's claims of retaliation, negligence, false arrest, intentional infliction of emotional distress and violation of free-speech rights, set the case on course for possible summer dismissal arguments. Without expressing a view on whether the case would survive dismissal bids, Judge Liman said, "The allegations are pretty horrific."...

