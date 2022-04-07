Ukrainian Gets 5 Years For Role In $1B Credit Card Fraud

By Ivan Moreno (April 7, 2022, 8:55 PM EDT) -- A Ukrainian hacker with a cybercrime group responsible for allegedly stealing information from millions of credit and debit cards received a five-year federal sentence Thursday for his role in an international criminal enterprise prosecutors called "one of the top cybersecurity threats" for U.S. retailers, restaurants and the hospitality industry. Denys Iarmak's sentence from Chief U.S. District Judge Ricardo Martinez in the Western District of Washington also includes a restitution order of $2 million after his November guilty plea to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit computer hacking. Prosecutors described Iarmak as a "high-level hacker" who was one of dozens...

