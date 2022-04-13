Expanding H-2B Visa Program Needs Fixes To Avoid Abuses

By Mike LaSusa (April 13, 2022, 3:37 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration plans to issue the highest number of seasonal work visas in a decade, but a successful expansion of the visa program may need greater investment in enforcement to minimize documented abuses and exploitation. The H-2B visa program has been instrumental in filling worker shortages in seasonal industries such as landscaping, seafood processing, hospitality and construction, where employers struggle to find domestic workers. But the program has been vulnerable to unscrupulous recruiting practices, and foreign workers have been subject to poor working conditions and unlawfully low wages. Daniel Costa, the director of immigration law and policy research at the...

