Insurer Tells 9th Circ. To Nix Coverage For Condo Row

By Ben Zigterman (April 8, 2022, 3:44 PM EDT) -- Mesa Underwriters Specialty Insurance Co. told the Ninth Circuit that a lower court correctly found that it doesn't owe coverage to a contractor accused of walking out on a condo renovation. Mesa argued Thursday that while Premier Construction and Remodel Inc. is accused of negligence in the underlying suit, that does not mean its alleged actions were accidental occurrences eligible for coverage. The underlying complaint "described conduct by appellants that was indisputably deliberate and non-accidental," Mesa wrote. "Appellants' abandonment of the construction job before its completion, their failure to return keys to the residence, to return a garage door opener and...

