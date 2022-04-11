GE Looks To Block Drawdown Of $17M Bank Guarantees

By Clark Mindock (April 11, 2022, 5:01 PM EDT) -- General Electric has accused its partner in a stalled Algerian power plant project of illegally attempting to pull on bank guarantees despite pending arbitration, asking a New York state court to shut down the effort. The company said Thursday that Societe Algerienne de Production De L'ÉLectricité, or SAPE, is trying to draw down the $17 million in bank guarantees despite GE already agreeing with the firm's request to delay the arbitration proceedings after an earlier threat of a drawdown from the firm last year. GE said that, after that delay was agreed to, SAPE didn't stop its effort to pull the funds...

