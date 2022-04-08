11th Circ. Judges Unsure About Fed Contractor Vax Mandate

By Rosie Manins (April 8, 2022, 5:17 PM EDT) -- Eleventh Circuit judges expressed uncertainty Friday about the president's authority to impose a vaccine mandate on federal contractors, and if a Georgia judge's order temporarily blocking its enforcement should be national in scope. Three circuit judges heard oral arguments in Atlanta in President Joe Biden's appeal of a southern Georgia judge's preliminary injunction blocking the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors. Georgia and six other states, as well as a large contractor organization, are challenging the government mandate, introduced in September. The judges said it's unclear if the states will be successful or if the president will successfully defend his executive...

