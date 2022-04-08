Ga. Biz Wants Law Firm Sanctioned In Representation Row

By Emily Sides (April 8, 2022, 3:43 PM EDT) -- An Atlanta airport-based business asked a state court Thursday to sanction a law firm that is suing the company seeking $500,000 for alleged unpaid legal work, arguing that the firm deleted time records that back up the bulk of its invoices. Cordial Endeavor Concessions of Atlanta LLC, which operates a joint venture spa in Atlanta's international airport, asked the Georgia State-wide Business Court to sanction Gebo Law LLC for deleting contemporaneous time records, which the company learned about during discovery. "The deliberate discarding of the 'contemporaneous notes' is extremely prejudicial to [Cordial] and in its ability to adequately defend this case,...

