Microsoft Says It's Battling Russian Cyberattacks On Ukraine

By Hailey Konnath (April 7, 2022, 10:26 PM EDT) -- Microsoft said Thursday that it's been tracking and disrupting Russian cyberattacks targeting Ukraine, in particular by securing a court order authorizing the tech giant to take control of seven internet domains used by a Russia-linked actor that it calls "Strontium." According to a Microsoft blog post, the company has recently observed Strontium's attacks on Ukrainian institutions and was able to disrupt some of them this week. It said a court issued an order authorizing the domain takeover on Wednesday. "We have since re-directed these domains to a sinkhole controlled by Microsoft, enabling us to mitigate Strontium's current use of these domains...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS