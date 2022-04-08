'Varsity Blues' Ace Test Cheater Handed 4-Month Term

By Brian Dowling (April 8, 2022, 5:45 PM EDT) -- A test-cheating specialist in the sprawling "Varsity Blues" college admissions ploy will serve four months in prison but avoided a harsher sentence thanks to his cooperation in the case, a Boston federal judge said Friday. U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton granted the sentence prosecutors requested, saying Florida resident Mark Riddell was instrumental to the test-cheating side of the scheme led by William "Rick" Singer. "What matters on the downside is that you were a substantial player in this whole 'Varsity Blues' perversion," Judge Gorton said. "At least with respect to the test-cheating half of Singer's scheme, he would not have been...

